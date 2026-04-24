Deadly Polk County ATV crash under investigation

The Brief A Polk City man was killed in an early morning ATV crash, according to the sheriff’s office. First responders said they found Brandon Roy Moran, 39, of Polk City, dead with severe head trauma around 3 a.m. on Fussell Road. Investigators said Moran was likely struck by an unknown vehicle after he was thrown from his ATV after losing control of the vehicle.



A Polk City man was killed in an early morning ATV crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Investigators were sent to a crash on Thursday around 3 a.m. on Fussell Road, about ¼ east of Commonwealth Avenue and about two miles north of Polk City.

Upon arrival, first responders said they found Brandon Roy Moran, 39, of Polk City, dead with severe head trauma.

Traffic homicide investigators said they believe Moran was thrown from his Polaris Sportsman 400 All-Terrain Vehicle after losing control, which caused him to hit his head on the pavement.

Investigators said he was on the ground for an unknown length of time before an unknown passing vehicle struck his head.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the second vehicle did not stop and may not have known the vehicle struck Moran.

Fussell Road was closed for about four hours.

The crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Moran lost control of the vehicle.