Indian Rocks Beach set to vote on golf cart rule changes aimed at improving safety

The Brief City commissioners are expected to consider updates Tuesday night that would bring local golf cart regulations in line with Florida state law. Current city rules allow anyone 14 and older to operate a golf cart on designated roads, while state law requires drivers to be 18 or have a valid driver's license or learner's permit with a licensed adult. Supporters say the changes would make the ordinance easier for law enforcement to enforce and help improve safety on local streets.



Golf carts are a common sight on the streets of Indian Rocks Beach, but city leaders are now looking to update local regulations to align with Florida law.

Commissioners set for final vote Tuesday evening

The backstory:

Commissioners are expected to hold a second and final reading Tuesday evening on a proposed ordinance that would revise the city's golf cart rules and bring them into compliance with state requirements. The measure passed unanimously on first reading last week.

Local rules differ from state requirements

Under the city's current ordinance, anyone 14 years old or older can operate a golf cart on city-designated roads.

However, Florida law requires drivers to be at least 18 years old to operate a golf cart on public streets unless they possess a valid driver's license or learner's permit and are accompanied by a licensed adult.

City officials say updating the ordinance would eliminate inconsistencies between local and state regulations and provide clearer guidance for residents and visitors.

Enforcement and safety at the forefront

Supporters of the proposed changes say the updated rules would make enforcement easier for both code enforcement officers and law enforcement personnel while helping improve safety on local roadways.

Drivers found violating the regulations could face a traffic citation and fines of up to $500.

City encourages registration of golf carts

What's next:

As the city works to update its ordinance, officials are also encouraging owners of unlicensed golf carts to register their vehicles at City Hall.

The final vote on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.