St. Petersburg car crash: Police searching for driver of stolen car that slammed into home

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The Brief An early morning car crash sparked a fire at a house on 14th Ave S in St. Petersburg. The two people inside the home were not injured. Investigators discovered that the car was stolen before the crash and the driver took off on foot before law enforcement arrived, according to investigators.



A St. Petersburg home was destroyed after a car crashed into the living room early on Monday morning, according to authorities.

St. Petersburg car crash

What we know:

Investigators say St. Pete firefighters responded to the 4400 block of 14th Ave S shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday. First responders say a Honda Accord had slammed into the front wall of the living room and started a fire.

According to firefighters, the flames were quickly extinguished and the two people inside the home at the time of the crash were unharmed.

Driver crashes stolen car

The driver of the car took off on foot and has still not been found, according to police.

Investigators discovered that the vehicle was stolen sometime overnight from the 2100 block of 9th Avenue South.

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St. Pete Fire Rescue says the house is unlivable, and Red Cross was contacted to help residents.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified who was inside the vehicle or what caused the driver to veer off the road into the house.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating.