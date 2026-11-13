Deadly Riverview shooting under investigation

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The Brief A Riverview homicide investigation is underway after 20-year-old Joel Del Toro died following a Thursday evening shooting along South U.S. Highway 301. Hillsborough County deputies said they found the man with upper body trauma behind a business after multiple 911 calls came in at 6:24 p.m. Detectives believe a fight broke out near the business before the gunfire, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call investigators.



A 20-year-old man died at the hospital Thursday evening after an altercation ended in gunfire behind a business in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Riverview homicide investigation details

What we know:

Multiple 911 calls reported a shooting at 6:24 p.m. Thursday at a business in the 10000 block of South U.S. Highway 301. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a man suffering from upper body trauma behind the building.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded and took the victim, identified as Joel Del Toro, 20, to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities confirmed that his next of kin has been notified.

Shooting motive unknown

What we don't know:

Detectives responded to the scene and determined through a preliminary investigation that an altercation happened near the business before the shots were fired. However, officials have not yet released the name of the specific business or details about what sparked the fight.

Investigators have also not released any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests in the case.

Deadly shooting still under investigation

What you can do:

Detectives are actively working to piece together the events leading up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (813) 247-8200.