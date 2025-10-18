Expand / Collapse search

Deadly shooting at Sarasota home prompts investigation: SCSO

Published  October 18, 2025 5:50pm EDT
Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting at a home in Sarasota, according to the sheriff's office.

Sarasota County deputies responded on Saturday morning to the home on the 3600 block of Kingston Blvd.

What they're saying:

Detectives say the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department.

