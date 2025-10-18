Deadly shooting at Sarasota home prompts investigation: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting at a home in Sarasota, according to the sheriff's office.
Sarasota County deputies responded on Saturday morning to the home on the 3600 block of Kingston Blvd.
What they're saying:
Detectives say the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department.