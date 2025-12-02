Deadly St. Pete e-bike crash under investigation

The Brief A woman riding an e-bike was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. It happened shortly before 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 49th Street North. Few details have been released, but police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the e-bike stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



A woman riding an e-bike was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 49th Street North.

Few details have been released, but police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the e-bike stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the bicyclist, an adult female, has not been released.

Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.

The Source: This article was written with information provided in a press release from the St. Petersburg Police Department

.