Deadly St. Pete e-bike crash under investigation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman riding an e-bike was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
What we know:
It happened shortly before 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 49th Street North.
Few details have been released, but police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the e-bike stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the bicyclist, an adult female, has not been released.
Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.
The Source: This article was written with information provided in a press release from the St. Petersburg Police Department
.