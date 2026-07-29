The death of game discs? Sony sets 2028 end date

The Brief Sony plans to stop releasing new PlayStation titles on physical discs in January 2028, sparking frustration among Pinellas Park gamers. Local shop owners express concern that phasing out disc-based media strips players of true game ownership and nostalgic collecting. Microsoft continues expanding digital services, but the tech giant has not revealed plans to eliminate physical Xbox disc releases.



Video game enthusiasts in Pinellas Park are expressing frustration as Sony prepares to phase out physical PlayStation discs in January 2028.

PlayStation discs ending soon

What they're saying:

At Unlimited Video Games in Pinellas Park, shop co-owner Gregg Lonkey reported purely negative reactions from local customers regarding the upcoming shift.

"No one's happy about it," Lonkey said. "I have had zero people come in here and mention it with a positive vibe on it."

Pinellas Park video games

What we know:

Unlike digital downloads, physical game discs give players the ability to trade, resell and collect their favorite titles.

Unlimited Video Games stocks over 35,000 retro and modern physical devices, ranging from classic Atari and Game Boy models to Wii, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Lonkey noted that while younger shoppers grew up downloading media, holding a tangible product creates a completely different experience.

"They've never owned anything," Lonkey said. "When they come in here and hold it in their hand, it feels different."

Physical game ownership shifting

Why you should care:

Sony's disc elimination policy specifically targets new PlayStation titles published after January 2028.

Existing physical media and previously manufactured discs will remain available to players and collectors.

Xbox digital releases future

What we don't know:

The announcement has also fueled speculation about whether Xbox could eventually make a similar move. Microsoft has spent years expanding its digital gaming business by offering disc-less consoles and emphasizing digital downloads. The company has not announced plans to stop releasing new Xbox games on physical discs.