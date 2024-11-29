Death investigation underway at Hernando County home, deputies say

article

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a death investigation at a home in Spring Hill on Friday.

Deputies responded along Covington Avenue, with investigators saying the incident was domestic and everyone involved is accounted for.

HCSO also says there is no additional danger to the Spring Hill community.

HCSO deputies on the scene of Spring Hill murder.

As of Friday afternoon, no further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

