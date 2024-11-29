Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation underway at Hernando County home, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 29, 2024 1:34pm EST
Hernando County
The scene of HSCOs death investigation in Spring Hill. article

SPRING HILL, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a death investigation at a home in Spring Hill on Friday.

Deputies responded along Covington Avenue, with investigators saying the incident was domestic and everyone involved is accounted for.

HCSO also says there is no additional danger to the Spring Hill community.

HCSO deputies on the scene of Spring Hill murder.

As of Friday afternoon, no further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

