Death investigation underway in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - A man’s death is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota police investigation
What we know:
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Central Avenue and 15th Street.
Officers said they responded to a call of a person lying on the ground bleeding.
Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived.
He died on the way to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Police say there are no other reported injuries and this is an isolated incident.
Investigators said there are no suspects at this time and do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Search for answers
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the man or details about how he died. Investigators have not publicly identified any suspects or what led to the death.
The case is under investigation.
Community response
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6067 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Sarasota Police Department, which released details about the active investigation and provided contact lines for community tips.