Death investigation underway in Sarasota

The Brief Sarasota police are investigating the death of a man found early Tuesday morning near Central Avenue and 15th Street. Investigators believe the fatal incident is isolated and presents no ongoing danger to the surrounding community.



A man’s death is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota police investigation

What we know:

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Central Avenue and 15th Street.

Officers said they responded to a call of a person lying on the ground bleeding.

Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived.

He died on the way to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Police say there are no other reported injuries and this is an isolated incident.

Investigators said there are no suspects at this time and do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Search for answers

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the man or details about how he died. Investigators have not publicly identified any suspects or what led to the death.

The case is under investigation.

Community response

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6067 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).