Death of 4-year-old at East Tampa motel under investigation

A 4-year-old girl was pronounced dead Monday after being found unresponsive at Sunset Inn Motel in Tampa. Police are trying to figure out how she died.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were called just after 2 a.m. Monday to the motel, located at 4712 East Hillsborough Avenue, to help an unresponsive child.

Despite attempts to revive the girl on the scene and at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The girl's cause of death was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.