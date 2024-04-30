St. Pete community mourns 11-year-old accidentally shot, killed by brother

Members of the St. Pete community came together on Monday to honor an 11-year-old boy who police say was accidentally shot and killed by his 14-year-old brother.

Loved ones remembered Amir Williams' life on the football field where he played.

Williams played for the St. Pete Lil Devils, and the organization wanted to create a place to celebrate his life and support his family. Friends, classmates, teammates, coaches and family members comforted each other and took turns speaking about the boy.

Amir Williams (Photo courtesy: St. Pete Lil Devils)

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, two boys and their sister had the day off from school in St. Pete on Friday when Amir Williams' 14-year-old brother accidentally shot them with a gun he found in a nearby alley.

Amir was a running back with the Lil Devils, and his sister described him as always joyful.

The organization said supporting Amir's family and giving his teammates a place to express their emotions and grief was important.

His mother thanked everyone and said she had no idea he touched so many lives. She hopes that young people honor Amir by living their life to the fullest.

"He was awesome, he was my little man, my shadow, my warrior, and now he's watching me from above," said Nish Williams, Amir's mom.

Other family friends spoke, encouraging the kids to stay away from guns. According to officers, the gun Amir's brother found was reported stolen on April 24 from a car.

Amir Williams (Photo courtesy: Williams Family)

At this time, no charges have been filed.