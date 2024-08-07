Debby aftermath: Tampa Bypass Canal System activated to help prevent Hillsborough River flooding

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

With heavy rain from Hurricane Debby continuing to cause serious flooding issues in the Bay Area, the Southwest Florida Water Management District activated the Tampa Bypass Canal System on Wednesday.

The canal is designed to mitigate the flow of water from the Hillsborough River, diverting it to McKay Bay before it reaches Tampa or Temple Terrace.

Courtesy: Southwest Florida Water Management District

The 15.7-mile canal was constructed after Hurricane Donna caused flooding in 1960, according to SWFMD.

