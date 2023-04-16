Body of a deceased male found in Hillsborough River

article

On Sunday morning, Tampa police officers responded to the report of a body in the waters of the Hillsborough River near W. Kirby St and N. River Shore Drive.

Tampa Police Marine Patrol and Dive Team recovered the deceased who appears to be a black male in his fifties, accprdig to authorities.

At this point in the investigation, police say that they have not found any signs of foul play.

The Medical Examiner still has to determine the cause of death, and updates will be provided as they become available.



