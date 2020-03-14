Delayed again: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scrubbed upon liftoff due to engine power issue

After delaying the launch on Saturday, SpaceX attempted to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday morning but failed to do so after because of engine power issues.

The launch was expected to occur on Sunday at 9:22 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center but as liftoff hit zero, SpaceX aborted the mission.

That is the last launch attempt for the day. The date of the next attempt has not been announced yet.

The Falcon 9 rocket will take 60 Starlink satellites into space. These satellites help less developed nations have internet access.

On Friday, SpaceX completed a successful static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket.

