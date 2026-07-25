Temple Terrace voters to decide on $50 million public safety bond in August

The Brief Temple Terrace police and firefighters showcased their work during the city's first-ever Public Safety Day while highlighting the need for expanded facilities. City leaders are asking voters to approve a general obligation bond of up to $50 million to build a new public safety complex, including a third fire station and a standalone police headquarters. The referendum will appear on the August ballot for Temple Terrace voters.



Temple Terrace's inaugural Public Safety Day gave residents a chance to get an up-close look at the police and fire departments' specialized equipment, from drones and armored vehicles to lifesaving EMS demonstrations. It also served as an opportunity for city leaders to explain why they believe the growing community needs new public safety facilities and why they're asking voters to help fund them.

Temple Terrace safety complex

What we know:

Police Chief Rob Staley said the department has outgrown its current headquarters, which remains inside City Hall. He said officers currently have to escort arrestees through the same building used for everyday city business, creating potential safety concerns.

The fire department also says its infrastructure has not kept pace with the city's growth. Fire Chief Ian Kemp said the city's newest fire station opened in 1983, leaving the eastern part of Temple Terrace with longer response times than the department's goal.

According to city leaders, the proposed public safety complex on Harney Road would include:

A third fire station.

A standalone police headquarters approximately 33,000 square feet in size.

Space is designed to better meet the needs of both departments as the city continues to grow.

Rising population pressures

Why you should care:

Temple Terrace officials say the city's population has more than doubled since the 1980s.

Chief Staley said the police department grew from 26 officers serving about 11,000 residents in the mid-1980s to 57 officers serving a population of more than 28,000 today.

Fire officials say response times in the eastern part of the city already exceed their target of about six minutes and 40 seconds. Without additional resources, they estimate response times could grow to 10 to 12 minutes by 2035, which they say could have life-threatening consequences during emergencies.

Funding public safety

What's next:

Temple Terrace voters will decide whether to approve a general obligation bond not to exceed $50 million on the August ballot.

If approved, the city would borrow the money to build the public safety complex and repay the bond over time through property taxes.

What we don't know:

City officials have not specified the exact tax rate impact on individual property owners if the bond passes.