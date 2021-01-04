Hillsborough County moves all vaccine registration to phone system; expands call center workers, hours

At this time, all appointments must be made by phone. Online registration has been temporarily discontinued. Appointments are available by calling 888-755-2822. The call center will be open until 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, and will operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Get updated information about Hillsborough County vaccines at https://www.fox13news.com/news/hillsborough-county-covid-19-vaccine-distribution.

Hillsborough County's COVID-19 vaccine online and phone systems were overwhelmed Monday morning. However, the county said Monday night it was expanding the operational hours of its vaccine call center and will triple the number of call agents starting Tuesday, to help residents in this category secure appointments.

Frustration mounted in Hillsborough County Monday as thousands of people tried to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine, but dealt with website crashes and jammed phone lines.

The county opened the vaccine up to seniors, those ages 65 or older, by rolling out an appointment website and phone line, but immediately there were a series of issues.

"I sat on the computer from 9 o’clock until after 11 and no luck whatsoever and my husband's been on the phone constantly," said Beverley Shackelford of Sun City Center. "I'm 85. My husband is 88. We both have serious health problems. And we should have the vaccine as quickly as possible."

Advertisement

The Florida Health Department in Hillsborough County has 9,000 vaccines it plans to distribute to the general senior population by appointment only.

Commissioner Harry Cohen told FOX 13 the county received about 2,000 calls a minute Monday morning.

"It is really an unprecedented situation," Cohen said. "We need to understand what happened, be totally transparent with people about it and make sure that it doesn't continue to happen and these issues get solved because we have got to get as many as possible vaccinated as soon as possible."

RELATED: How to get the COVID vaccine in Hillsborough County

Cohen said he expects the process to go more smoothly and vaccination numbers to increase as production ramps up.

"The good news is that we expect our supply of the vaccine to ramp up significantly in the coming days," he said. "I was told that we expect to vaccinate those that over 65 in a matter of weeks, not months. And we just ask people to be patient as we roll this out. As the appointments become available and more vaccination sites are opened, more and more people will be able to sign up."

Cohen said he plans to have answers before the next commission meeting Wednesday. He's urging anyone with questions to watch that meeting and be prepared to take notes.

Seniors can try to reserve an appointment time by going to hccovid19shot.as.me or calling (888) 755-2822.