Hillsborough County COVID-19 vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed throughout the state of Florida, individual counties are beginning to release information about how and to whom the two-dose vaccine will be distributed.

In an executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis said the first phase of vaccine administration will prioritize long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is not currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine for the public. More information will be made available at HCFLGov.net/Vaccine.

The Department of Health - Hillsborough County said as it receives sufficient supplies and is able to announce detailed distribution plans, updates will be posted at HCFLGov.net/Vaccine. They expect to be able to accommodate appointments for the vaccine for priority groups in the first part of January.

COVID-19 Vaccines in Florida:

On December 23, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Executive Order 20-315, which states: During this first phase of vaccine administration, all providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine shall only vaccinate the following populations:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

persons 65 years of age and older;

and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospitals, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis also announced that in addition to hospitals, county health departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks as supply permits. Each county health department will work directly with their community partners to notify the community when vaccine doses are available and will provide information about what will be needed to register for vaccination.

Florida has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Report that will be updated daily at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. This report includes a breakdown of who has received the vaccine by age, race, sex and county.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

