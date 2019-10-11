Dentistry from the Heart: Patients line up hours ahead of free dental cleanings in St. Pete

More than a dozen people could be seen lining up in front of Klement Family Dental in St. Petersburg -- as early as 4 a.m.

Equipped with blankets, fold-up lawn chairs and other comforts, many of them appeared eager to hold their places in line, knowing this would be the only dental care they receive for the year.

As part of its participation in 'Dentistry from the Heart,' dentists and hygienists with Klement Family Dental are providing free cleanings, fillings and extractions for patients in need, no questions asked. The services will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday.

All patients have the option to choose one of three services: either a cleaning, an extraction or a filling -- free of charge. Patient sign-in will begin at 7 a.m., and patients will be treated on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the dental practice.

"The staff at Klement Family Dental has seen the amazing impact Dentistry from the Heart has on the patients and the volunteer dentists and hygienists that work the event," a spokesperson for the dental practice wrote in a news release. "Patients arrive often with concerns or in discomfort and leave feeling happy, relieved and grateful."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

According to the announcement, Dentistry from the Heart is a worldwide nonprofit organization that provides free dental care to those in need. Every year, thousands of individual dentists, hygienists, and volunteers, along with hundreds of practices across the world donate their time and resources to host their own Dentistry from the Heart events.

Advertisement

Anyone who is at least 18 years old and needs dental care is welcome at the event in St. Petersburg.

Event Information

Date: Friday, October 11th, 2018

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and continues throughout the day

Location: 7650 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710