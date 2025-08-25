Dentists warn about dangers of illegal ‘veneer tech’ trend

The Brief Woman arrested for unlicensed dentist work claimed to be ‘veneer tech.’ The illegal work of ‘veneer tech’ is becoming a troubling trend on social media. Dentists are warning about dangers and risks with the trend.



A Pinellas Park woman accused of gluing veneers into clients’ mouths is now facing new legal troubles across the bay.

Prosecutors in Hillsborough County have filed paperwork to keep Emely Martinez in jail while awaiting trial for charges she performed illegal dental work in Tampa. Martinez was arrested in March stemming from the 2024 Tampa charges but was released on bond.

Hillsborough County prosecutors sighted her recent arrest in Pinellas Park as a violation of the conditions of her pre-trial release.

PREVIOUS: Woman accused of providing dental work without valid license, multiple victims report complications

This month, Martinez was arrested by Pinellas Park Police for allegations of practicing dentistry without a license. Police said she applied fake veneers leaving patients with infections, serious injuries, and requiring emergency dental work.

Concerning trend

Licensed dentists are sounding the alarm about so-called "veneer techs" who advertise quick smile makeovers on social media.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Only licensed dentists can legally apply veneers.

A simple search online shows video after video of self-proclaimed veneer techs promoting transformations for a fraction of the cost of a dentist.

The American Dental Association issued a national warning about this trend last year.

"It’s not a reversible procedure," said Tampa dentist Dr. Christopher Bulnes. "There's things that we were taught and that we've experienced in school that you need to be taught. And just applying things for the pure aesthetics of it, you're playing with fire there, especially for someone's health."

In one high-profile case, an Atlanta man was arrested in October 2024 after posing as a celebrity veneer tech. Investigators say he was selling bogus certificates to students after running illegal veneer courses.

Dentists say these unlicensed providers are often using 3D-printed materials or products ordered from Amazon to create the illusion of veneers. While cheaper up front, patients end up paying far more in the long run. Bulness said it could cost up to $80,000 to fix your smile.

"Probably in every case it’s going to have to be re-done because it’s going to fail," Bulnes explained. "It’s going to cost the patients maybe four, five, six times as much to get that work corrected."

Health risks

According to police, Martinez used Krazy Glue in patients’ mouths—a product that can expand and generate heat.

"It can cook a nerve, meaning root canal therapy," one investigator warned. "It’s not to be used in the mouth."

Detectives say they are still investigating Martinez, with reports she may have even attempted children’s veneers and tooth extractions.

Bulnes said surgical procedures without x-rays, proper training and equipment can lead to infections and irreversible damage.

"Because once you drill on a tooth, you cut a hole in a tooth that's there forever. You can't get that tooth structure back," said Bulnes.

Red flags

Bulnes said the average cost of a veneer is $1,200- 1,500 per tooth and can take a dentist a month. Patients will undergo a procedure for hours and leave with temporary then return three to four weeks later to get the permanent set installed.

He said they should function for 20–25 years.

In Pinellas Park, detectives said, within weeks or days of seeing Martinez, patients experienced veneers that were breaking off or cracking.

She advertised a full set for $3,000 that could be completed in a day.

What's next:

FOX 13 has reached out to the Florida Department of Health about how the state is tracking complaints against unlicensed veneer techs. For now, dentists urge anyone considering veneers to only seek care from a licensed professional.