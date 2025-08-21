Woman accused of providing dental work without valid license, multiple victims report complications

The Brief A woman accused of providing dental work in Pinellas Park without a valid license is behind bars. Multiple victims reported complications because of the dental work they received. The victims also said the woman refused to repair the work or provide refunds.



A woman accused of providing dental work in Pinellas Park without a valid license is behind bars, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

What we know:

Detectives said they started investigating Emely Martinez, 35, in June after multiple victims said they were having complications because of the dental work received.

The victims also reported that Martinez refused to repair the work or provide refunds to them, according to investigators.

Booking photo of Emely Martinez. Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department.

Martinez is accused of operating her business, which was located at 9150 49th Street North, and advertising it under the guise of providing licensed dentistry. The services were specifically related to veneer implants, according to police.

However, detectives confirmed Martinez didn't have a valid dental license in Florida.

Big picture view:

She was arrested on Wednesday and the Department of Health was notified that she was behind bars. She's now facing the following charges:

Scheme to defraud (less than $20,000)

Practicing dentistry without an active license (two counts)

Misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear

Misdemeanor warrant for violation of probation

Unlawful possession of a personal identification of another

Cited as a habitual traffic offender.