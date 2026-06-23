dePaul School art exhibition: Beach Art Center hosts student gallery

The Brief The Beach Art Center is hosting a unique dePaul School art exhibition in Indian Rocks Beach to celebrate young artists. Visitors can view more than 100 creative pieces crafted by children who are actively overcoming various learning obstacles. The public display continues throughout the summer to highlight how artistic freedom helps students thrive.



A vibrant collection of youth artwork is taking center stage in Florida to spotlight the talents of children with dyslexia. The special gallery showcase offers students with the dePaul School for Dyslexia immense creative freedom to express themselves.

Indian Rocks Beach display

What we know:

The exhibition showcases 105 pieces of artwork created during six different school assignments over the past year. Art teacher Pam Miles designed the program to offer K-8 students immense creative freedom.

"I think it's got to be very challenging for a lot of them when they can't keep up with their peer group," Miles said. "I want them to walk away feeling really good with the talents they do have."

Miles, who has been with the school since 1988, wants students to feel good about their personal talents. The gallery features a wide array of mediums, including block paper printing, watercolors and colorful collages.

Creative student artwork

What they're saying:

"I love to express myself, and it's very relaxing," said eighth grader Sophia Stanley, who painted an alligator.

Classmate Kyla McAlarney shared her passions for a collage project and expressed pride in having her artwork chosen.

Florida gallery schedule

What's next:

The public can view the children's creations for the next few weeks. The exhibition will remain on display at the Beach Art Center until July 23.