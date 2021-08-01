Deputies: 11-year-old wounded after finding gun inside Florida home

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to a home on Kennedy Circle in unincorporated Cocoa on Sunday at around 7:15 p.m. The boy and another child reportedly found a handgun inside the home and it fired while they were handling it.

Investigators said the child was alert when they arrived. Deputies transported him to the hospital in stable condition and he is expected to survive.

MORE NEWS: Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Officials said the shooting appears to have been accidental, occurring between two children who found a gun inside the home. They are investigating the home and interviewing those who may have been at the scene at the time of the shooting. The Sheriff's Office said that charges are unlikely though.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Philipp Urbanetz, of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.