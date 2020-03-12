Deputies arrest Spring Hill couple after cats found in deplorable conditions

article

Deputies arrested Dina Elizabeth Nieves and Drew Anthony Hall on Wednesday after finding approximately 30 cats living in deplorable conditions.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous call led investigators to a residence on Spring Hill Drive, where they found the cats living in the garage. Investigators said there was no food or water available for the cats, and the numerous litter boxes were overflowing. There was little to no ventilation in the garage for the cats, and the smell of ammonia was overwhelming.

RELATED- Hernando deputies investigating after 30 cats found living in deplorable conditions

Animal Enforcement Officers removed all of the cats from the residence. The cats were taken to Hernando County Animal Services and to be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Nieves and Anthony have both bonded out of the Hernando County Detention Center.

Both Nieves and Anthony are to appear in misdemeanor court in early April.

