Deputies arrest teen for child pornography after photo was uploaded to Snapchat

Ryan Mayer, 19, was arrested on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after a photo depicting child pornography was uploaded to Snapchat.

On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at 3964 Middlesex Place in Sarasota and learned that Mayer lived at the residence and say they found child pornography on his cell phone.

During their search, detectives recovered 11 images and videos of child pornography.

Mayer is charged with 11 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.