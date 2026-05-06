Deputies attempting to identify driver after firey crash that killed 1: PCSO
FORT MEADE, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit is looking into a crash that left one driver dead.
What we know:
According to PCSO, the single-vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday, May 5, at 11:18 a.m. on Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road (ABC Road) and 80 Foot Road in Fort Meade.
Deputies say a 2014 silver Nissan was traveling westbound on ABC Road at a high rate of speed, before exiting the right side of the roadway and striking a large utility pole.
There were no brake marks to suggest an attempt to stop. When the Nissan impacted the 3-foot base of the pole, it sustained significant damage and caught fire.
PCSO said due to the vehicle being burned, it is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt or if the airbags deployed.
Upon arrival at the scene, first responders extinguished the fire and confirmed one fatality.
The driver was unrecognizable due to the burns, and a positive identification is pending autopsy, according to PCSO.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the driver failed to stop, or the identity of the driver.
This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.