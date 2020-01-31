Deputies: Florida DCF employee arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured teen

article

Detectives in Hillsborough County say they arrested a woman suspected of crashing an SUV into a teen pedestrian, and driving away.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Nakeeba Ryan was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash. They announced the arrest Friday morning.

Around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a report of the hit-and-run crash. They said the victim was walking home with her friends shortly before the 911 call. Deputies said they were all walking toward 11th Avenue East along 15th Street in Tampa. That’s when the victim crossed the street and was struck by Ryan's blue Chevrolet Equinox, deputies said.

As of Friday morning, the teen girl remained in critical condition.

Deputies said they observed footage from the agency’s Eye on Crime camera, and observed the female driver exit her vehicle following the crash. They said she checked around the SUV before getting back inside.

She didn’t render any aid or dial 911, according to investigators. The teen pedestrian was taken to Tampa General Hospital where she remained Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, Ryan is employed by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.