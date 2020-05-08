Deputies investigating murder at Gibsonton home

Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help from the public after a body was found in a Gibsonton home.

Deputies responded to the home in the 10000 block of Ethel Street on Thursday around 5:11 p.m. They said they received a report of a "person down."

When they arrived, they said they found the body of an adult male with upper body trauma, and later determined his death was a result of a homicide. They said they do not think it was a random act.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

