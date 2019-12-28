Deputies reunite family with cat that disappeared during Hurricane Irma 

article

A cat that disappeared two years ago during Hurricane Irma is back home thanks to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to HCSO, the cat showed up at the HCSO District III front office, near the Citrus Park Mall, on Christmas Eve.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the cat seem domesticated, so they took it to a veterinarian, who provided the cat’s owner’s contact information thanks to a microchip.

Deputies learned the cat’s name is Eva and said she is living the life of luxury back home with her family.