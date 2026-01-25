Deputies help save 4-year-old’s life during emergency on I-275: HCSO

The Brief Video shows Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies performing CPR on a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive on Interstate 275 Saturday evening. When deputies arrived at the scene, the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Deputies rendered aid and Tampa Fire Rescue took over lifesaving measures before the boy was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he is now in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.



The backstory:

According to HCSO, deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. to an emergency call involving a child in a vehicle that had pulled over on I-275. When deputies arrived, the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

HCSO body camera footage from the scene shows deputies rendering aid to the child before Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TFR took over lifesaving measures at the scene before the boy was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he is now in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.