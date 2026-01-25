Deputies help save 4-year-old’s life during emergency on I-275: HCSO
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies performing CPR on a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive on Interstate 275 Saturday evening.
The backstory:
According to HCSO, deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. to an emergency call involving a child in a vehicle that had pulled over on I-275. When deputies arrived, the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse.
HCSO body camera footage from the scene shows deputies rendering aid to the child before Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
TFR took over lifesaving measures at the scene before the boy was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he is now in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.