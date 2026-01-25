Expand / Collapse search

Deputies help save 4-year-old’s life during emergency on I-275: HCSO

By
Published  January 25, 2026 6:08pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Video shows Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies performing CPR on a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive on Interstate 275 Saturday evening.

The Brief

    • Video shows Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies performing CPR on a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive on Interstate 275 Saturday evening.
    • When deputies arrived at the scene, the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse.
    • Deputies rendered aid and Tampa Fire Rescue took over lifesaving measures before the boy was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he is now in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies performing CPR on a 4-year-old boy who was unresponsive on Interstate 275 Saturday evening.

The backstory:

According to HCSO, deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. to an emergency call involving a child in a vehicle that had pulled over on I-275. When deputies arrived, the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

HCSO body camera footage from the scene shows deputies rendering aid to the child before Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TFR took over lifesaving measures at the scene before the boy was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he is now in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County