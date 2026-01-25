Man arrested for arson, accused of setting Spring Hill home on fire: HCFR

The Brief A man was arrested for arson after investigators say a Spring Hill home was destroyed after being intentionally set on fire, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. Within 45 minutes, fire crews contained a house and brush fire in the 300 block of Peach Tree Drive, officials said. No injuries were reported at the scene. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. They say Edwin Quintana-Ortiz, 57, was arrested in connection to the incident.



A man is behind bars facing an arson charge after investigators say a Spring Hill home was destroyed Saturday after being intentionally set on fire, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire in the 300 block of Peach Tree Drive, HCFR said.

Officials say flames were burning through a home at the scene, where a person was reportedly acting erratic near the home. A brush fire also sparked in a field near the residence.

Firefighters searched the home but were unable to confirm if anyone was still inside due to the person’s odd behavior at the scene, according to HCFR.

Fire crews contained both the house and brush fires within 45 minutes, officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. They say Edwin Quintana-Ortiz, 57, was arrested in connection to the incident.

HCFR says no injuries were reported, but the home was deemed a total loss.

Quintana-Ortiz faces charges of arson, obstructing police and resisting an officer with violence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the fire was intentionally ignited and if there was a motive behind it.