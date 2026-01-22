Video: Convicted felon arrested with guns, drugs and stolen cards at Tampa Tesla charging station

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested with guns, drugs and stolen cards at a Tampa Tesla charging station. After deputies searched Jaureecio Thornton's car, they found a handgun with multiple rounds of ammunition, marijuana, oxycodone, and multiple credit and debit cards belonging to other people. He faces several charges, including unlawful possession of personal identification of another (5 or more), felon in possession of a firearm, armed possession of controlled substance and multiple felony warrants.



A three-time convicted felon was arrested at a Tesla charging station at a Tampa Wawa gas station after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says he had multiple felony warrants.

Video shows Jaureecio Thornton, 26, being arrested, and after deputies searched his car, they found a handgun with multiple rounds of ammunition, marijuana, oxycodone, and multiple credit and debit cards belonging to other people.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also seized more than $1,200 in cash from Thorton.

What they're saying:

At one point during the arrest, Thorton says, "How y'all gonna take my money from me?"

He faces several charges, including unlawful possession of personal identification of another (5 or more), felon in possession of a firearm, armed possession of controlled substance, and multiple felony warrants.