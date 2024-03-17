Deputies searching for 3 suspects who tried to break into Port Richey home

The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects who tried to enter a home early on Saturday morning by kicking a door.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriffs Office

According to officials, the suspects seen wearing dark-colored jeans and hoodies tried to break into a home in the Fox Hollow Dr. area of Port Richey around 2 a.m.

Authorities say one of the suspects appeared to be carrying a gun and another suspect appeared to have a New Balance logo on the back of their hoodie.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office

The suspects drove away in a dark-colored Nissan Altima, according to law enforcement.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this case is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 24009111, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

