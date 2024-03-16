1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Hudson

article

A deputy-involved shooting in Hudson leaves one man dead and a Pasco deputy being evaluated at the hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m., the suspect, an adult white man was at the 7-Eleven gas station on the corner of US 19 and New York Ave.

A deputy on patrol noted the suspect had been wanted for battery by strangulation for about a week and has an extensive criminal history.

PCSO said the suspect got violent when the deputy approached him. Investigators said the suspect then got into his car and started to drive off, and the deputy reached inside the vehicle to stop him.

The deputy tased the suspect multiple times to bring the suspect to a stop. Witnesses stated they saw the car driving out of the gas station with the deputy's legs hanging out of the car window. The deputy then fired an unknown number of rounds at the suspect, then administered life-saving measures. The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The deputy is currently being evaluated at a nearby hospital.

All lanes of US 19 between New York Ave and Bolton Ave were closed for hours to allow detectives to work on the investigation.

PCSO could not reveal the identity of the suspect. The deputy that was involved has been placed on administrative leave per FDLE protocol.