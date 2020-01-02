Deputies searching for a crafty criminal who stole from a construction site 

article

Deputies in Hillsborough County are looking for a man they say who stole two Husky brand work lights and a bicycle from a construction site on the 9000 block of Theatre Dr. in Gibsonton shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

According to HCSO, the man’s truck got stuck on the property, so he hotwired a compact excavator and used it to pull his truck out.

Deputies said the suspect was driving a blue GMC Sierra. Anyone with any information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 813-247-8200.

