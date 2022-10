article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man with autism.

Deputies say the 20-year-old man left his home around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. He was last seen near the 5100 block of Coopers Hawk Ct. in Valrico.

HCSO did not provide the missing man’s name.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 813-247-8200.