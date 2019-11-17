Deputies: Security guard shoots armed man during fight at Tampa lounge

article

Hillsborough County deputies said one person was killed in a shooting at a lounge early Sunday morning.

Deputies and emergency crews were called to the Aqua Lounge at 4203 W. Waters Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

According to investigators, a fight broke out in the parking lot after the lounge had closed. Two security guards attempted to break up the fight, during which time a man pulled out a gun.

HCSO said one of the security guards then used his own weapon to shoot the armed man who was involved in the fight.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. He has not been publicly identified.

Deputies said the security guard is cooperating and the shooting remains under investigation.