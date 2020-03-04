Deputies seek two additional vehicles in hit and run that killed 5-year-old Plant City boy

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has identified two additional vehicles of interest in a hit and run crash that killed Elijah Rogers, 5, in Plant City on Feb. 29.

The vehicles were both seen traveling northbound on Rogers Road near the time of the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., and may have witnessed the incident. A red metallic paint chip was also found at the scene.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said Rogers was walking with his mother Saturday night when a car hit both of them. Rogers was taken to Tampa General Hospital and died from his injuries. His mother was hurt, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

​​​​Vehicle of Interest 2

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.