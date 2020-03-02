Investigators: Vehicle of interest ruled out in Plant City hit-and-run that killed child, injured mother

article

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was killed by a hit-and-run driver hopes investigators can bring her son some justice.

Hillsborough County deputies said 5-year-old Elijah Rogers and his mother, Tina Stokes were hit while walking on Rogers Road in Plant City around 9:30 Saturday night.

“All I see was headlights speeding and it came thru the stop sign, it was a white car is all I can remember,” Stokes told FOX 13 Monday.

When deputies arrived, they said they immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived. Elijah was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital where he passed away.

“He was just the most loving wonderful child… He was my blue-eyed baby,” Stokes said. “I would've never thought this would happen, I wish they would've taken me instead of my baby.”

Investigators have since found the “vehicle of interest,” but ruled it out as being involved in the crash.

Meanwhile, family members of Stokes say they can't believe anyone would hit two people and keep going.

“It makes me feel angry. I don’t know how someone could leave two people lying on the ground and be OK with themselves,” said Stokes' cousin, Paul Rife.



