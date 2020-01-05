Deputies: Teen shot in Plant City church parking lot

article

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night in a church parking lot in Plant City, according to the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office.

Investigators said the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at a church located at 5100 Horton Road in Plant City on Saturday night.

According to the HCSO, the teens told investigators that a white van passed them in the dark parking lot and began firing shots for an unknown reason.

One of the teens was struck in the upper body and was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Deputies are still conducting interviews and working to verify the teenager’s statement.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

