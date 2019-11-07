Deputies: Vengeful ex shoots, kills woman in apartment complex

Hours after taking a group of children to the movies, a woman was shot in a parking lot at an apartment complex in Brandon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a vengeful ex-boyfriend pulled the trigger, killing the woman - a mother and school teacher.

Richard Miller, 49, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say he was upset over his recent break-up and ambushed his victim at the Westchester Apartments on Nina Elizabeth Circle around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rene Williams, who was in her 50s, worked as a teacher's aide at Foster Elementary School in Hillsborough County for the past 10 years.

Friends describe her as a loving mother, grandmother, and influential figure in her community.

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil was with her hours before the shooting, taking a group of children to the movies.

"Here it is that a woman that was working two jobs to support her family, and try to live a life, and try to enhance the lives of so many people, was taken away from this earth," said O'Neil.

During a press conference Thursday, officials reminded those in troubled relationships - help is available.

Victims of domestic violence can reach immediate assistance through the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay's 24-hour hotline by dialing 211 or 247-SAFE (7233).