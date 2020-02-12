Deputies: Video shows Tampa Chipotle customer take photo under girl's clothes

article

Deputies are looking for a man caught on surveillance video apparently taking a photo under a teen girl's skirt or dress while in line at a Chipotle restaurant on Dale Mabry Highway.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the man has been coming to this location,12827 Dale Mabry Highway North in Carrollwood, several times a week for the last 5 years.

The incident caught on camera happened January 20. In two videos, the suspect, who HCSO says is a white male between 30-49 years old and 6 feet tall, can be seen standing in line behind the victim. He looks around before leaning down and holding what appears to be a mobile phone - with the flash on -near the back of the victim's knees.

The victim, whose identity is concealed, appears to turn around as if she noticed the man behind her.

The man looks away before looking down toward the device's screen.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the videos is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.