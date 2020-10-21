Deputy interrupts 'gruesome' Bradenton stabbing by shooting suspect

article

A veteran Manatee County deputy was forced to open fire after a domestic dispute over rent turned violent in Bradenton this morning.

According to Sheriff Rick Wells, it was around 10 a.m. when a woman called 911 to report that her brother was at the home along 80th Street West, stabbing her boyfriend “to death.”

The responding deputy saw the duo struggling in the carport area of the home. That’s when, the sheriff said, the unnamed suspect turned toward the deputy with a gun and assumed a “shooting stance.”

The deputy shot the suspect several times.

Both the suspect and the stabbing victim were hospitalized in critical condition.

“It’s a gruesome scene,” Sheriff Wells said. “There were several stab wounds to the front and the back of the victim.”

The victim’s girlfriend was not hurt and is speaking with investigators.

Sheriff Wells said his deputies have been called out to the home “a couple times” for civil matters, including as recently as yesterday.

“He was extremely agitated that the boyfriend of his sister wasn’t paying rent,” the sheriff said of the suspect.

Wells said the shooting took only seconds to unfold and credited the senior deputy’s training for his quick response.

“We’re very blessed that the deputy is OK and that no one else was injured,” Wells added. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s 10:01 on a Wednesday morning, not 3 o’clock in the morning on some Saturday night. You always have to be on high alert.”



