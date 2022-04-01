Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway near Sarasota Bay

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting involving two of their own.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Palm Avenue in Sarasota.

"Although this incident occurred in the city of Sarasota, because our deputies are involved and we have a dedicated OIS (officer-involved shooting) investigations team," the agency said in a statement, "the sheriff's office will be the lead investigating agency."

No other information was immediately provided. They are still investigating what led up to the shooting.