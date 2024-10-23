Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Polk County

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A deputy-involved shooting investigation is underway in Polk County, according to officials.

The Tenth Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, which happened in the 2000 block of Slocumb Road in unincorporated Haines City.

Authorities said all deputies involved in the shooting are safe.

No other information was immediately available. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to give an update on the incident at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: