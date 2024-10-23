Argument between postal worker, lawn care professional led to deadly stabbing in FishHawk: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly stabbing in FishHawk is being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the 5600 block of Tanagerlake Road in the FishHawk community around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a stabbing and found 29-year-old Jacob Whitaker dead with upper body trauma.

Few details have been released, but deputies say there was an argument between a postal worker and a lawn care professional over a vehicle’s parking position on the street.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, no charges had been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

