Argument between postal worker, lawn care professional led to deadly stabbing in FishHawk: HCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 23, 2024 12:45pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FISHHAWK, Fla. - A deadly stabbing in FishHawk is being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies say they were called to the 5600 block of Tanagerlake Road in the FishHawk community around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a stabbing and found 29-year-old Jacob Whitaker dead with upper body trauma.

Few details have been released, but deputies say there was an argument between a postal worker and a lawn care professional over a vehicle’s parking position on the street. 

As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, no charges had been filed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

