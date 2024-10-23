Kelli Fisher’s death: Man accused of stabbing St. Pete woman to death after remains found in burnt home

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Months after a St. Petersburg woman's remains were discovered inside a burned home, authorities said they've made an arrest in her murder.

The St. Pete Police Department said they've arrested Ivan Edward for first-degree murder in the death of Kelli Fisher, 42.

Fisher was first reported missing on July 17 after she was last seen a day earlier leaving her home on Prescott Street South in her aunt's car. Officials said the car was later found on July 18 abandoned in an empty lot about a mile and a half away near 28th Avenue South.

In the weeks after her disappearance, Fisher's family made an emotional plea to the community in hopes of bringing her home, begging anyone with information to come forward.

However, investigators said human remains were found inside a different home on Prescott Street South, which is right next door to her aunt's home and also owned by the family. They were found inside the home during a follow-up investigation after a kitchen fire ignited inside the home.

Police confirmed the remains belonged to Fisher back in August. The Pinellas County Medical examiner said she was stabbed multiple times before the fire started.

The suspect was an acquaintance of the family and Fisher knew him, according to SPPD. Edward has been in custody since July 29 for unrelated charges of auto theft and armed burglary, officials said.

