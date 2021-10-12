St. Pete Beach receives $2 million grant from state to complete wastewater upgrades

One day after announcing road infrastructure funding for Winter Haven, Governor Ron DeSantis paid a visit to St. Pete Beach, announcing another grant – this time to help complete a wastewater project.

The city will receive $2 million to continue and finish wastewater upgrades. The governor made the announcement from the staple restaurant, Crabby Bill’s.

"This infrastructure is needed for this city to expand its economic footprint," DeSantis said, adding that it will likely created 1,300 new jobs and an additional $1,300 annually. "That helps restaurants here like Crabby Bill’s."

The $2 million comes from the Job Growth Grant Fund. On Monday, it was announced that Winter Haven would receive more than $9 million for road improvement projects in the city’s Railroad Warehouse District.

The goal is to also bring high-speed internet to that area.

