DeSantis announces $1M from Florida Disaster Fund going toward hurricane relief in Town ‘n’ County stop

From damage to homes and businesses, to schools reopening, communities across the Tampa Bay area are looking for places to turn for help after Hurricane Milton.

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis visited a multi-agency resource center in Town ‘n’ Country to announce that $1 million from the Florida Disaster Fund will be allocated towards several non-profit organizations that are helping with hurricane relief.

DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis visited the Hope Florida site that has been set up this week at the Town ‘n’ Country Regional Public Library.

READ: SBA administrator tours Tampa Bay area as call grow for Congress to approve new funds

"How do I get in touch with FEMA? Where can I get a hot meal? How do I get sheltering?" Casey DeSantis said.

Florida's first lady said Hope Florida is designed to be a hub for information about relief efforts, housing assistance, meal assistance and government recovery programs.

"You shouldn’t have to have 18 sticky notes on your refrigerator, trying to figure out how to make all the pieces work," she said. "Or, try to call this number and this number, leave a message here and wait to hear back from another person. The idea is for Hope Florida to serve as the vessel and the navigation for you to talk to one human being."

At the Hope Florida site, residents were able to pick up different essential items from a drive-thru line.

MORE: Bay Area nonprofit expects increased demand for clothing, hygiene supplies after hurricanes

"We come with food, water, baby supplies and a whole lot of other things that can help them with their immediate needs," said Shevaun Harris, the Florida Department of Children and Families secretary.

The $1 million from the Florida Disaster Fund will go towards organizations that are providing hot meals to people across the region and helping families, children with special needs and elderly residents.

The governor said FEMA has also approved the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

"That will be something you can use to stay in a hotel, which in this part of the state, is a viable option," Gov. DeSantis said.

READ: Valrico senior community taking care of each other despite hurricane damage

He also visited Sarasota on Thursday and stopped at Booker High School. Schools across the Tampa Bay area began reopening this week after Hurricane Milton.

"It has been a one-two punch over the last couple of weeks," Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor said.

The governor also announced $100,000 in funding for each education foundation in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

"It’s important to get students back, not only because there’s air conditioning and there are hot meals, and they have the ability to be with their teachers and have those conversations, but to really prepare themselves to get right back in academics, so there’s no academic loss," said Manny Diaz Jr., the Florida Department of Education commissioner.

MORE: City of Tampa has 90 days to clear all hurricane debris: 'We get it done'

The governor said the money will be used to provide resources to teachers as they try to get back on track in the classroom after the storm.

As communities face the aftermath of Helene and Milton, many are relying on this Florida Disaster funding to help kick-start what will be a long recovery. The multi-agency resource center at the Town ‘n’ Country Regional Public Library will be open Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The center at the Florida Strawberry Festival TECO Expo Hall will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

You can find more information about comfort stations, points of distribution, Disaster Recovery Centers and FEMA assistance in Hillsborough County here.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: