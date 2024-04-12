DeSantis appoints new Manatee County supervisor of elections

Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher has been appointed as Manatee County's new supervisor of elections by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Satcher is from Ellenton, and he is a minister and Manatee County commissioner representing District 1. DeSantis' office said he's also led a successful non-profit and has more than two decades of ministry.

Officials said he also served as the chair of the Manatee County Port Authority and the Tourist Development Council in 2023.

On top of that, Satcher is a member of the Coastal Heartland National Estuary Partnership Policy Commission and the Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Advisory Committee.