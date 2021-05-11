DeSantis declares state of emergency due to Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida due to the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline.

According to the governor's office, DeSantis signed executive order 21-105 in response to a cyberattack on the pipeline, resulting in gas shortages across the eastern seaboard.

The cyberattack disabled computer systems responsible for fuel production.

MORE: Gas shortages not expected in Central Florida, despite pipeline disruption

The executive order says "the disruption of Colonial Pipeline operations poses a significant and immediate threat to the continued delivery of such fuel products to the State of Florida and many other states located in the Eastern United States," and the attack "poses a severe threat to the State of Florida and requires that immediate measures be taken to protect and to facilitate the continued delivery of such fuel products to this State, until such time as Colonial Pipeline operations have fully resumed."

MORE: Colonial Pipeline attack: White House launches ‘all of government’ response

Experts say fuel shortages are not expected in Central Florida, but that has not stopped many Floridians from lining up at gas stations in fear of a possible shortage.

MORE: More than 1,000 gas stations run out of fuel

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.